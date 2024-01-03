AAC teams will be in action across four games on Wednesday's college basketball slate. That includes the Charlotte 49ers playing the South Florida Bulls at Yuengling Center.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Memphis Tigers at UAB Blazers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Charlotte 49ers at South Florida Bulls 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Charlotte 49ers at South Florida Bulls 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Wichita State Shockers at Rice Owls 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow AAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!