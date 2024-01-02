Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Vernon Parish, Louisiana today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

DeRidder High School at Rosepine High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 2

5:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Rosepine, LA

Rosepine, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Anacoco High School at Leesville High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 2

5:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Leesville, LA

Leesville, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Negreet High School at Simpson High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 2

5:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Simpson, LA

Simpson, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hicks High School at Hathaway High School