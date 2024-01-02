Will Ty Dellandrea Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on January 2?
When the Dallas Stars face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ty Dellandrea light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Ty Dellandrea score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Dellandrea stats and insights
- In one of 18 games this season, Dellandrea scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
- Dellandrea has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 122 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Dellandrea recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:52
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|10:49
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:21
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|L 3-2
Stars vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
