The Montreal Canadiens will visit the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, January 2, with the Stars unbeaten in six consecutive games at home.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Canadiens Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are allowing 106 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.

The Stars' 126 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Stars have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 35 11 25 36 24 22 - Joe Pavelski 35 14 20 34 27 13 50.9% Roope Hintz 33 15 18 33 10 8 54.3% Matt Duchene 34 11 20 31 20 17 56.1% Miro Heiskanen 35 4 22 26 20 21 -

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens' total of 122 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 24th in the NHL.

The Canadiens have 99 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Canadiens have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players