How to Watch the Stars vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Montreal Canadiens will visit the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, January 2, with the Stars unbeaten in six consecutive games at home.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Watch along on BSSW and ESPN+ as the Stars look to take down the Canadiens.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars vs Canadiens Additional Info
|Stars vs Canadiens Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Canadiens Prediction
|Stars vs Canadiens Player Props
|Stars vs Canadiens Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars are allowing 106 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.
- The Stars' 126 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Stars have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|35
|11
|25
|36
|24
|22
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|35
|14
|20
|34
|27
|13
|50.9%
|Roope Hintz
|33
|15
|18
|33
|10
|8
|54.3%
|Matt Duchene
|34
|11
|20
|31
|20
|17
|56.1%
|Miro Heiskanen
|35
|4
|22
|26
|20
|21
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens' total of 122 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 24th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens have 99 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Canadiens have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that stretch.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|36
|11
|21
|32
|23
|19
|56.2%
|Michael Matheson
|36
|6
|21
|27
|34
|18
|-
|Cole Caufield
|36
|10
|16
|26
|12
|17
|37.5%
|Sean Monahan
|36
|9
|12
|21
|18
|13
|58%
|Juraj Slafkovsky
|36
|4
|9
|13
|12
|12
|40%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.