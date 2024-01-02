Roope Hintz will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens face off on Tuesday at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Hintz? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Roope Hintz vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Hintz has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 16:02 on the ice per game.

Hintz has a goal in 11 games this year out of 33 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Hintz has a point in 22 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Hintz has an assist in 14 of 33 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Hintz has an implied probability of 64.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Hintz has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hintz Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 122 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-23).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 33 Games 2 33 Points 4 15 Goals 2 18 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.