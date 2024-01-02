Will Roope Hintz Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on January 2?
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars clash with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Roope Hintz going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Hintz stats and insights
- Hintz has scored in 11 of 33 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.
- He has five goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- He has an 18.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Hintz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|14:10
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|3
|0
|18:20
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:20
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|15:35
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|18:50
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:57
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|17:41
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|16:14
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|2
|2
|0
|17:28
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
Stars vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
