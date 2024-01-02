Matt Duchene will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens play at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Prop bets for Duchene in that upcoming Stars-Canadiens matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Matt Duchene vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Duchene has averaged 16:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +13.

In 10 of 34 games this year, Duchene has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Duchene has a point in 21 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points eight times.

In 17 of 34 games this season, Duchene has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Duchene has an implied probability of 60.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Duchene has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Duchene Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 122 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-23) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 34 Games 2 31 Points 2 11 Goals 1 20 Assists 1

