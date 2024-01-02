Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars will play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. Looking to wager on Pavelski's props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

Joe Pavelski vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Pavelski has averaged 16:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Pavelski has a goal in 14 of 35 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Pavelski has a point in 25 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points seven times.

In 17 of 35 games this year, Pavelski has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Pavelski hits the over on his points over/under is 63.6%, based on the odds.

Pavelski has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 122 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-23) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 35 Games 2 34 Points 5 14 Goals 3 20 Assists 2

