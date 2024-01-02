Caddo Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Caddo Parish, Louisiana? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southwood High School at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mansfield High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
