The Rose Bowl will see the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) take on the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) on Monday, January 1, 2024 for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Michigan has been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank 12th-best in scoring offense (36.7 points per game) and best in scoring defense (9.5 points allowed per game). Alabama has been a top-25 unit on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 16th-best in points per game (35.1) and 15th-best in points allowed per game (18.4).

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game on ESPN.

Michigan vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

College Football Playoffs Odds

Michigan vs. Alabama Key Statistics

Michigan Alabama 380.5 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.2 (51st) 239.7 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.3 (17th) 161.8 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.7 (48th) 218.8 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.5 (61st) 7 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (9th) 24 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (55th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 2,630 yards (202.3 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 74.2% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 146 rushing yards on 57 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has 1,028 rushing yards on 218 carries with 24 touchdowns.

Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 109 times for 382 yards (29.4 per game) and three touchdowns while also racking up 249 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson has hauled in 41 receptions for 662 yards (50.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 11 times as a receiver.

Colston Loveland has put together a 572-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 40 passes on 57 targets.

Cornelius Johnson has compiled 42 grabs for 567 yards, an average of 43.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has put up 2,718 passing yards, or 209.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.5% of his passes and has tossed 23 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 36 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner 12 times.

The team's top rusher, Jase McClellan, has carried the ball 166 times for 803 yards (61.8 per game) with six touchdowns.

Roydell Williams has run for 561 yards across 110 carries, scoring five touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton has registered 35 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 777 (59.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 50 times and has eight touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has 44 receptions (on 73 targets) for a total of 621 yards (47.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Amari Niblack's 19 receptions (on 33 targets) have netted him 321 yards (24.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

