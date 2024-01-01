The Dallas Mavericks (19-14) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Utah Jazz (14-19) on Monday, January 1 at Delta Center, with tip-off at 9:00 PM ET.

The Mavericks are coming off of a 132-122 win against the Warriors in their most recent outing on Saturday. Luka Doncic scored a team-high 39 points for the Mavericks in the victory.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Seth Curry SG Out Illness 5.2 1.7 1.0 Kyrie Irving PG Out Heel 23.0 3.9 5.2 Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2.0

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Simone Fontecchio: Questionable (Illness)

Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSSW

