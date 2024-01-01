The Dallas Mavericks (16-10), on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Delta Center, play the Utah Jazz (10-17). The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: KJZZ, BSSW

Mavericks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Luka Doncic gives the Mavericks 32.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Tim Hardaway Jr. gives the Mavericks 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

The Mavericks are receiving 8.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Dereck Lively this season.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He is making 47.6% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

The Mavericks are receiving 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Grant Williams this season.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen averages 23.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

John Collins puts up 14.3 points, 8.3 boards and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the field and 40% from downtown with 1.5 made treys per game.

Collin Sexton posts 14.8 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Talen Horton-Tucker averages 11.1 points, 2.7 boards and 4.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kelly Olynyk puts up 7.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 53.3% from the field.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Jazz Mavericks 112.2 Points Avg. 119.3 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 117.6 45.1% Field Goal % 47.3% 35.1% Three Point % 37.1%

