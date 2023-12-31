How to Watch the Stars vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Having lost 10 straight away from home, the Chicago Blackhawks play at the Dallas Stars on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can see the Stars attempt to defeat the the Blackhawks on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars vs Blackhawks Additional Info
|Stars vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Stars vs Blackhawks Player Props
|Stars vs Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Stars vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|Blackhawks
|5-4 (F/OT) DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars are conceding 105 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in league action.
- The Stars rank 11th in the NHL with 118 goals scored (3.5 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Stars have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|34
|11
|23
|34
|24
|22
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|34
|14
|19
|33
|27
|13
|50.5%
|Roope Hintz
|32
|14
|18
|32
|10
|8
|54.1%
|Matt Duchene
|33
|11
|18
|29
|17
|17
|55.7%
|Miro Heiskanen
|34
|4
|20
|24
|20
|21
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have conceded 128 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 29th in the league.
- The Blackhawks' 86 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|35
|15
|17
|32
|31
|30
|40.5%
|Philipp Kurashev
|28
|6
|16
|22
|15
|16
|52.4%
|Jason Dickinson
|35
|12
|6
|18
|14
|31
|46.7%
|Nick Foligno
|35
|8
|9
|17
|13
|28
|47.9%
|Anthony Beauvillier
|35
|4
|9
|13
|5
|22
|50%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.