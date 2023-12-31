The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Saints

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

Saints Insights

The Saints score 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 20.1 the Buccaneers give up.

The Saints average 21.4 fewer yards per game (334.8) than the Buccaneers give up (356.2).

New Orleans rushes for 98.7 yards per game, 6.6 more yards than the 92.1 Tampa Bay allows.

This season the Saints have 18 turnovers, six fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (24).

Saints Away Performance

On the road, the Saints score 22.3 points per game and give up 20.4. That's more than they score (22.1) and give up (19.8) overall.

The Saints' average yards gained (362.6) and conceded (330.6) in away games are both higher than their overall averages of 334.8 and 321.6, respectively.

On the road, New Orleans accumulates 257 passing yards per game and concedes 204.4. That's more than it gains (236.1) and allows (194.7) overall.

On the road, the Saints rack up 105.6 rushing yards per game and give up 126.3. That's more than they gain overall (98.7), and less than they allow (126.9).

The Saints convert 38.7% of third downs in away games (0.1% higher than their overall average), and give up 35.2% on the road (0.4% higher than overall).

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 Carolina W 28-6 FOX 12/17/2023 New York W 24-6 FOX 12/21/2023 at Los Angeles L 30-22 Amazon Prime Video 12/31/2023 at Tampa Bay - FOX 1/7/2024 Atlanta - -

