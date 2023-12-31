When the New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) and Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) play at Smoothie King Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, Brandon Ingram and LeBron James will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Lakers

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, SportsNet LA

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans' Last Game

The Pelicans won their previous game versus the Jazz, 112-105, on Thursday. Ingram was their top scorer with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 26 3 5 1 2 1 CJ McCollum 22 3 6 2 0 4 Zion Williamson 21 10 8 0 1 0

Pelicans vs Lakers Additional Info

Pelicans Players to Watch

Ingram puts up 23.8 points, 4.8 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, making 50.4% of shots from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 14.6 points, 9.9 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 57.5% from the field.

Zion Williamson averages 22.6 points, 6.4 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

CJ McCollum puts up 20.3 points, 3.9 boards and 5 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 42.3% from downtown, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Herbert Jones is putting up 10.4 points, 2.7 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 22.3 3.7 5.5 0.7 1 1.3 Jonas Valančiūnas 15.1 11.1 2.8 1 1.4 0.7 CJ McCollum 18.9 3.7 3.8 1.4 0.6 3.5 Zion Williamson 17 5.8 2.9 0.6 0.4 0.1 Trey Murphy III 14.3 4.3 1.8 0.8 0.2 2.6

