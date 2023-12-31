How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) face the Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) on December 31, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Lakers.
Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
Pelicans vs Lakers Additional Info
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Lakers allow to opponents.
- In games New Orleans shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 16-7 overall.
- The Pelicans are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 17th.
- The Pelicans average only 1.3 more points per game (115.6) than the Lakers allow (114.3).
- New Orleans is 13-5 when scoring more than 114.3 points.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans put up 116.1 points per game in home games, compared to 114.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.2 points per contest.
- New Orleans is ceding 112.2 points per game this year at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (114.1).
- In home games, the Pelicans are averaging 0.9 fewer threes per game (10.8) than on the road (11.7). They also have a worse three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to on the road (37.7%).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Trey Murphy III
|Questionable
|Knee
|Matt Ryan
|Out
|Calf
