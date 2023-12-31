The New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) face the Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) on December 31, 2023.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Lakers Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Lakers allow to opponents.

In games New Orleans shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 16-7 overall.

The Pelicans are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 17th.

The Pelicans average only 1.3 more points per game (115.6) than the Lakers allow (114.3).

New Orleans is 13-5 when scoring more than 114.3 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans put up 116.1 points per game in home games, compared to 114.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.2 points per contest.

New Orleans is ceding 112.2 points per game this year at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (114.1).

In home games, the Pelicans are averaging 0.9 fewer threes per game (10.8) than on the road (11.7). They also have a worse three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to on the road (37.7%).

Pelicans Injuries