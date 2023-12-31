The injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) heading into their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) currently includes two players. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 from Smoothie King Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Pelicans are coming off of a 112-105 win over the Jazz in their last outing on Thursday. In the victory, Brandon Ingram paced the Pelicans with 26 points.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matt Ryan SF Out Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1 Trey Murphy III SF Questionable Knee 14.8 4.1 1.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and SportsNet LA

BSNO and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.