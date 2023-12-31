When Keith Kirkwood takes the field for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 17 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Keith Kirkwood score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Kirkwood has put together a 37-yard season thus far (5.3 yards per game), with one touchdown, reeling in five balls on nine targets.

In one of seven games this season, Kirkwood has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Keith Kirkwood Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Patriots 1 1 1 0 Week 12 @Falcons 3 2 20 0 Week 15 Giants 1 1 7 1 Week 16 @Rams 1 1 9 0

