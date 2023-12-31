Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars will be in action on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Prop bets for Benn are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jamie Benn vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn has averaged 15:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

In six of 34 games this season, Benn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Benn has a point in 16 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 14 of 34 games this season, Benn has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Benn hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Benn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 128 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-42).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 34 Games 5 23 Points 7 6 Goals 4 17 Assists 3

