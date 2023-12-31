Check out best bets as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) will aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Saints (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

When is Buccaneers vs. Saints?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The Buccaneers are the bet in this game. They're favored by 3.3 more points in the model than BetMGM (5.8 to 2.5).
  • The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Buccaneers a 57.4% chance to win.
  • The Buccaneers have been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've gone 3-1 in those games.
  • In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).
  • The Saints have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won once.
  • This season, New Orleans has been at least a +114 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Tampa Bay (-2.5)
  • The Buccaneers have put together a record of 10-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • Tampa Bay has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
  • The Saints have covered the spread four times over 15 games with a set spread.
  • New Orleans is 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (42)
  • Tampa Bay and New Orleans average 1.8 more points between them than the over/under of 42 for this matchup.
  • The Buccaneers and the Saints have seen their opponents average a combined 2.1 fewer points per game than the over/under of 42 set in this game.
  • Buccaneers games have hit the over on six of 15 occasions (40%).
  • The teams have hit the over in five of the Saints' 15 games with a set total.

Chris Godwin Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
15 2.3 1 59.5 1

Alvin Kamara Receiving Yards (Our pick: 36.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
12 54.1 5 38.5 1

