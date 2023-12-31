Check out best bets as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) will aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Saints (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

When is Buccaneers vs. Saints?

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The Buccaneers are the bet in this game. They're favored by 3.3 more points in the model than BetMGM (5.8 to 2.5).

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Buccaneers a 57.4% chance to win.

The Buccaneers have been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've gone 3-1 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).

The Saints have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won once.

This season, New Orleans has been at least a +114 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tampa Bay (-2.5)



Tampa Bay (-2.5) The Buccaneers have put together a record of 10-5-0 against the spread this season.

Tampa Bay has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Saints have covered the spread four times over 15 games with a set spread.

New Orleans is 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (42)



Under (42) Tampa Bay and New Orleans average 1.8 more points between them than the over/under of 42 for this matchup.

The Buccaneers and the Saints have seen their opponents average a combined 2.1 fewer points per game than the over/under of 42 set in this game.

Buccaneers games have hit the over on six of 15 occasions (40%).

The teams have hit the over in five of the Saints' 15 games with a set total.

Chris Godwin Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 15 2.3 1 59.5 1

Alvin Kamara Receiving Yards (Our pick: 36.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 54.1 5 38.5 1

