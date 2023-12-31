The Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) take to the road to play Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) at Smoothie King Center on Sunday, December 31. The gamebegins at 7:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info

Brandon Ingram vs. Anthony Davis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Brandon Ingram Anthony Davis Total Fantasy Pts 1047.5 1517.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.4 50.6 Fantasy Rank 29 6

Brandon Ingram vs. Anthony Davis Insights

Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans

Ingram's numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 boards per game.

The Pelicans' +79 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.6 points per game (13th in the NBA) while giving up 113.1 per contest (12th in the league).

New Orleans is 13th in the NBA at 44.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.8 its opponents average.

The Pelicans make 2.1 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 11.2 (27th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.3.

New Orleans forces 13.9 turnovers per game (seventh in the league) while committing 13 (13th in NBA play).

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Anthony Davis averages 25.5 points, 12.3 boards and 3.2 assists, making 55.4% of his shots from the field.

The Lakers have a +3 scoring differential, putting up 114.4 points per game (17th in league) and giving up 114.3 (15th in NBA).

Los Angeles is 17th in the league at 43.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.6 its opponents average.

The Lakers connect on 10.9 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) at a 35.9% rate (19th in NBA), compared to the 14 per outing their opponents make, shooting 37.3% from deep.

Los Angeles has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (19th in NBA) while forcing 13.2 (15th in league).

Brandon Ingram vs. Anthony Davis Advanced Stats

Stat Brandon Ingram Anthony Davis Plus/Minus Per Game 3.1 0.6 Usage Percentage 28.8% 27.3% True Shooting Pct 59.1% 61.9% Total Rebound Pct 7.9% 19% Assist Pct 24.8% 14.9%

