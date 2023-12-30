Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-1) playing the James Madison Dukes (7-3) at 3:00 PM ET.

UL Monroe vs. JMU Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Daisha Bradford: 23.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

23.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Katlyn Manuel: 11.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Jakayla Johnson: 13.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Sania Wells: 9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Lauren Gross: 6.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

JMU Players to Watch

Peyton McDaniel: 10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jamia Hazell: 11.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 8.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Kseniia Kozlova: 11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Steph Ouderkirk: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

