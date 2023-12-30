The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) are heavy, 16.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 137.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: George M. Holmes Convocation Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Appalachian State -16.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Warhawks Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe has combined with its opponent to score more than 137.5 points in four of eight games this season.

The average over/under for UL Monroe's matchups this season is 144.5, 7.0 more points than this game's point total.

UL Monroe's ATS record is 3-5-0 this season.

Appalachian State's .778 ATS win percentage (7-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than UL Monroe's .375 mark (3-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Appalachian State 5 55.6% 79.6 150.8 64.0 137.3 140.4 UL Monroe 4 50% 71.2 150.8 73.3 137.3 138.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UL Monroe Insights & Trends

Against the spread in Sun Belt action, the Mountaineers were 9-10-0 last year.

The Warhawks score an average of 71.2 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 64.0 the Mountaineers allow.

UL Monroe has put together a 1-3 ATS record and a 4-2 overall record in games it scores more than 64.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Appalachian State 7-2-0 0-0 6-3-0 UL Monroe 3-5-0 1-1 4-4-0

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Appalachian State UL Monroe 10-7 Home Record 7-8 6-7 Away Record 4-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.9 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.