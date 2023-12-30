The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

UL Monroe Stats Insights

The Warhawks' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have given up to their opponents (36.3%).

This season, UL Monroe has a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 36.3% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the rebounding team in the country, the Warhawks rank 15th.

The Warhawks score 7.2 more points per game (71.2) than the Mountaineers give up (64).

UL Monroe is 4-2 when it scores more than 64 points.

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

UL Monroe is putting up more points at home (87.5 per game) than on the road (60.3).

In 2023-24 the Warhawks are conceding 5.5 fewer points per game at home (70) than on the road (75.5).

UL Monroe knocks down more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.9%) than on the road (28.8%).

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule