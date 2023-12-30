The Wichita State Shockers (4-8) will look to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (7-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Tulane vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

The Green Wave average only 1.1 fewer points per game (67.7) than the Shockers give up to opponents (68.8).

Tulane has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.

Wichita State is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 67.7 points.

The 63.8 points per game the Shockers put up are just 1.1 more points than the Green Wave allow (62.7).

When Wichita State totals more than 62.7 points, it is 3-5.

When Tulane gives up fewer than 63.8 points, it is 7-0.

The Shockers are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% lower than the Green Wave concede to opponents (40.1%).

The Green Wave make 41.7% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Shockers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tulane Leaders

Kyren Whittington: 16.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 48.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

16.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 48.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Marta Galic: 14.9 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)

14.9 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63) Hannah Pratt: 12.4 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 31.2 3PT% (24-for-77)

12.4 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 31.2 3PT% (24-for-77) Irina Parau: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.5 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.5 FG% Amira Mabry: 7 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tulane Schedule