Tulane vs. Wichita State December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Wichita State Shockers (4-7) meet the Tulane Green Wave (5-4) in a matchup of AAC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Tulane vs. Wichita State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kyren Whittington: 16.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hannah Pratt: 13.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Marta Galic: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Irina Parau: 7.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Amira Mabry: 7.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Daniela Abies: 11.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tre'Zure Jobe: 12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Salese Blow: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- DJ McCarty: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ornella Niankan: 5.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
