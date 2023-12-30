If you're searching for bracketology analysis of SE Louisiana and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How SE Louisiana ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 1-0 NR NR 195

SE Louisiana's best win

In its best victory of the season, SE Louisiana took down the Nicholls Colonels in a 66-56 win on January 4. Against Nicholls, Hailey Giaratano led the team by recording 15 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists.

SE Louisiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

The Lions have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, SE Louisiana has been handed the 27th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Looking at the Lions' upcoming schedule, they have six games versus teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.

Looking at SE Louisiana's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

SE Louisiana's next game

Matchup: New Orleans Privateers vs. SE Louisiana Lions

New Orleans Privateers vs. SE Louisiana Lions Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

