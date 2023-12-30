For bracketology insights on Northwestern State and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Northwestern State ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 1-0 NR NR 242

Northwestern State's best wins

When Northwestern State took down the Southern Jaguars, who are ranked No. 115 in the RPI, on December 3 by a score of 46-35, it was its signature victory of the year thus far. Jiselle Woodson, as the leading point-getter in the win over Southern, posted 17 points, while Jenny Ntambwe was second on the team with 10.

Next best wins

59-51 at home over Tarleton State (No. 323/RPI) on December 6

78-54 at home over McNeese (No. 354/RPI) on January 4

Northwestern State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

The Demons have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Northwestern State faces the 114th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Demons have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with six contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and three games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Northwestern St's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Northwestern State's next game

Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Northwestern State Demons

Lamar Cardinals vs. Northwestern State Demons Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

