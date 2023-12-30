Will Michael Gallup hit paydirt when the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions meet in Week 17 on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Michael Gallup score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Gallup has 418 yards on 34 grabs and two TDs. He has been targeted 55 times, and averages 27.9 yards receiving per contest.

In two of 15 games this season, Gallup has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Michael Gallup Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 2 1 10 0 Week 2 Jets 2 1 3 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 6 92 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 5 60 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 2 15 0 Week 6 @Chargers 10 3 24 0 Week 8 Rams 3 2 20 0 Week 9 @Eagles 3 2 19 0 Week 10 Giants 2 2 70 1 Week 11 @Panthers 5 3 31 0 Week 12 Commanders 1 1 13 0 Week 13 Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Eagles 5 3 48 1 Week 15 @Bills 1 1 9 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 2 2 4 0

