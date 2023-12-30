Heading into a matchup with the Golden State Warriors (15-16), the Dallas Mavericks (18-14) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 at Chase Center.

The Mavericks head into this contest after a 118-110 loss to the Timberwolves on Thursday. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 32 points in the Mavericks' loss, leading the team.

Mavericks vs Warriors Additional Info

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyrie Irving PG Out Heel 23.0 3.9 5.2 Luka Doncic PG Out Quadricep 33.7 8.4 9.2 Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2.0

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II: Out (Calf)

Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and BSSW

NBCS-BA and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

