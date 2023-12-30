The LSU Tigers (12-1) aim to build on an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

LSU vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison

The Dolphins score 9.5 more points per game (67.4) than the Tigers give up to opponents (57.9).

When it scores more than 57.9 points, Jacksonville is 4-6.

LSU has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.

The Tigers put up 17.8 more points per game (93.9) than the Dolphins allow (76.1).

LSU has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 76.1 points.

Jacksonville has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 93.9 points.

The Tigers shoot 50.3% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Dolphins concede defensively.

The Dolphins make 41.9% of their shots from the field, 6.3% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.9 STL, 1.5 BLK, 48.7 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26)

18.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.9 STL, 1.5 BLK, 48.7 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26) Mikaylah Williams: 17.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.3 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (28-for-62)

17.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.3 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (28-for-62) Flau'jae Johnson: 12.0 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

12.0 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Angel Reese: 19.9 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 56.7 FG%

19.9 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 56.7 FG% Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

