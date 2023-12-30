Louisiana vs. Appalachian State December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) facing the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) at 2:00 PM ET.
Louisiana vs. Appalachian State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Tamera Johnson: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tamiah Robinson: 4.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Destiny Rice: 8.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brandi Williams: 11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ashlyn Jones: 4.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Faith Alston: 16.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Emily Carver: 15.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rylan Moffitt: 7.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Mariah Frazier: 4.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alexis Black: 6.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
