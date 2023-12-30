Louisiana Tech vs. Grand Canyon December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-1) will meet the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Louisiana Tech vs. Grand Canyon Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Isaiah Crawford: 14.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Daniel Batcho: 13.1 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 2 BLK
- Tahlik Chavez: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Dravon Mangum: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sean Newman Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Tyon Grant-Foster: 21.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Gabe McGlothan: 13.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Rayshon Harrison: 15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Collin Moore: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Duke Brennan: 6.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Louisiana Tech vs. Grand Canyon Stat Comparison
|Grand Canyon Rank
|Grand Canyon AVG
|Louisiana Tech AVG
|Louisiana Tech Rank
|79th
|80.1
|Points Scored
|76.1
|152nd
|106th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|62.3
|19th
|53rd
|40.3
|Rebounds
|40.3
|53rd
|40th
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|11
|60th
|268th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|8.3
|108th
|328th
|10.8
|Assists
|13.9
|161st
|243rd
|12.6
|Turnovers
|11
|106th
