The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (5-9) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Teague Center.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs. Abilene Christian Scoring Comparison

The Lady Techsters' 62.9 points per game are just 4.3 fewer points than the 67.2 the Wildcats allow.

When it scores more than 67.2 points, Louisiana Tech is 4-0.

Abilene Christian's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.9 points.

The 73.8 points per game the Wildcats average are 9.1 more points than the Lady Techsters allow (64.7).

Abilene Christian has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 64.7 points.

Louisiana Tech is 5-5 when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.

The Wildcats are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Lady Techsters allow to opponents.

The Lady Techsters make 40.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% less than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (29-for-106)

11.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (29-for-106) Anna Larr Roberson: 11.6 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

11.6 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Robyn Lee: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Silvia Nativi: 6.4 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

6.4 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Jianna Morris: 7.3 PTS, 33 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

Louisiana Tech Schedule