The Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning run when hosting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3% higher than the 40.8% the Antelopes' opponents have shot this season.

Louisiana Tech has put together a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Antelopes sit at 37th.

The Bulldogs put up 7.8 more points per game (75.8) than the Antelopes give up to opponents (68).

Louisiana Tech has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 68 points.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

Louisiana Tech is scoring more points at home (81.7 per game) than away (69).

At home, the Bulldogs allow 57.9 points per game. On the road, they give up 70.2.

Louisiana Tech makes more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (6.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.4%) than on the road (30.5%).

