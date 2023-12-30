How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Grand Canyon on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning run when hosting the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Louisiana Tech vs. Grand Canyon Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
- Abilene Christian vs Western Kentucky (3:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Middle Tennessee vs Murray State (4:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Florida International vs Utah Tech (5:00 PM ET | December 30)
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3% higher than the 40.8% the Antelopes' opponents have shot this season.
- Louisiana Tech has put together a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Antelopes sit at 37th.
- The Bulldogs put up 7.8 more points per game (75.8) than the Antelopes give up to opponents (68).
- Louisiana Tech has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 68 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Louisiana Tech is scoring more points at home (81.7 per game) than away (69).
- At home, the Bulldogs allow 57.9 points per game. On the road, they give up 70.2.
- Louisiana Tech makes more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (6.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.4%) than on the road (30.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 89-60
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|L 75-74
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Seattle U
|L 79-73
|Redhawk Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|1/3/2024
|Dallas Christian
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Sam Houston
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.