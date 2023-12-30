What are Louisiana's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Louisiana's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Louisiana ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-1 NR NR 173

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana's best wins

Louisiana's best victory this season came against the Youngstown State Penguins, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 108) in the RPI. Louisiana secured the 72-62 win at home on November 6. Themus Fulks, in that signature victory, put up a team-leading 20 points with four rebounds and seven assists. Kobe Julien also played a role with 16 points, four rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

92-82 over Long Beach State (No. 130/RPI) on November 22

84-67 on the road over Rice (No. 230/RPI) on December 22

73-62 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 336/RPI) on December 13

68-60 over Buffalo (No. 342/RPI) on November 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Louisiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Louisiana has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (three), but also has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 losses (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Louisiana has been given the 160th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Ragin' Cajuns have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with seven contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Glancing at Louisiana's upcoming schedule, it has one game left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Louisiana's next game

Matchup: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. James Madison Dukes

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. James Madison Dukes Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Louisiana games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.