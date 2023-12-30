Dallas Cowboys receiver Jake Ferguson has a good matchup in Week 17 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are giving up the 10th-most passing yards in the league, 234.9 per game.

Ferguson has 61 grabs on 90 targets for 659 yards and five scores, with an average of 43.9 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Ferguson and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ferguson vs. the Lions

Ferguson vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 7 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 7 REC YPG / REC TD Detroit has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Lions have allowed 21 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Detroit has allowed three players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Ferguson will square off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this week. The Lions give up 234.9 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Lions have surrendered 24 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 25th in NFL play.

Watch Cowboys vs Lions on Fubo!

Jake Ferguson Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Ferguson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ferguson Receiving Insights

Ferguson, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 15 games this year.

Ferguson has 16.8% of his team's target share (90 targets on 536 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 90 times, averaging 7.3 yards per target (74th in NFL).

Ferguson has tallied a touchdown catch in five of 15 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has five total touchdowns this season (11.6% of his team's 43 offensive TDs).

With 22 red zone targets, Ferguson has been on the receiving end of 24.2% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Ferguson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 12/24/2023 Week 16 8 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 8 TAR / 6 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 8 TAR / 5 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 6 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.