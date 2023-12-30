Will Brandin Cooks Score a Touchdown Against the Lions in Week 17?
The Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions are set to play in a Week 17 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday. Will Brandin Cooks find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.
Will Brandin Cooks score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)
- Cooks' 43 catches have turned into 558 yards (39.9 per game) and six TDs. He has been targeted on 65 occasions.
- Cooks has a touchdown catch in six of 14 games this year, but no games with more than one.
Brandin Cooks Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|4
|2
|22
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|7
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|4
|4
|27
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|4
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|4
|4
|36
|1
|Week 8
|Rams
|4
|3
|49
|1
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|10
|9
|173
|1
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|4
|3
|42
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|5
|4
|72
|1
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|4
|4
|45
|1
|Week 14
|Eagles
|5
|2
|37
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|6
|2
|10
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|14
|1
