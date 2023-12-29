Wyatt Johnston and the Dallas Stars will play on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. There are prop bets for Johnston available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Johnston has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 16:43 on the ice per game.

In Johnston's 33 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Johnston has a point in 13 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Johnston has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 33 games played, including multiple assists once.

Johnston has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Johnston Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 123 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-41) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 33 Games 4 20 Points 1 9 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

