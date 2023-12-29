How to Watch the Stars vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (20-9-4) will host the Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-1) -- who've lost nine straight on the road -- on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch along on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW as the Stars try to knock off the Blackhawks.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars rank 11th in goals against, conceding 101 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- The Stars' 113 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Stars are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|33
|11
|21
|32
|22
|21
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|33
|13
|18
|31
|27
|12
|50.2%
|Matt Duchene
|32
|11
|18
|29
|15
|16
|55.3%
|Roope Hintz
|31
|11
|18
|29
|10
|8
|53.2%
|Miro Heiskanen
|33
|4
|19
|23
|19
|21
|-
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks concede 3.6 goals per game (123 in total), 28th in the NHL.
- With 82 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 23 goals over that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|34
|15
|17
|32
|31
|30
|41.6%
|Philipp Kurashev
|27
|6
|15
|21
|14
|16
|53.2%
|Nick Foligno
|34
|8
|9
|17
|13
|25
|46.5%
|Jason Dickinson
|34
|11
|5
|16
|14
|30
|47.4%
|Ryan Donato
|32
|6
|7
|13
|16
|29
|42%
