In the upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Radek Faksa to score a goal for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Faksa stats and insights

In two of 28 games this season, Faksa has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.

Faksa has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Faksa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:55 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:47 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:51 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:20 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:08 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:47 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 11:53 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:51 Away L 4-0

Stars vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

