The New Orleans Privateers (5-7) are heavy underdogs (+14.5) as they try to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 151.5.

New Orleans vs. SFA Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: William R. Johnson Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under SFA -14.5 151.5

Privateers Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans has played five games this season that have gone over 151.5 combined points scored.

New Orleans' average game total this season has been 152.7, 1.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

New Orleans has been posted as the underdog five times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

This season, the Privateers have been at least a +850 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 10.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

New Orleans vs. SFA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SFA 4 40% 77.9 154.2 69.5 145.8 144.8 New Orleans 5 62.5% 76.3 154.2 76.3 145.8 150.9

Additional New Orleans Insights & Trends

The Privateers' 76.3 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 69.5 the 'Jacks allow.

New Orleans has put together a 4-0 ATS record and a 5-3 overall record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

New Orleans vs. SFA Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SFA 4-6-0 0-0 6-4-0 New Orleans 5-3-0 2-1 4-4-0

New Orleans vs. SFA Home/Away Splits

SFA New Orleans 3-2 Home Record 4-0 2-2 Away Record 1-6 0-3-0 Home ATS Record 0-0-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 80.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 94 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-0-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

