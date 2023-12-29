The New Orleans Privateers (5-7) will look to end a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum, airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

New Orleans vs. SFA Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

New Orleans Stats Insights

  • New Orleans has put together a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.5% from the field.
  • The Privateers are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 'Jacks sit at 56th.
  • The Privateers put up 6.8 more points per game (76.3) than the 'Jacks allow their opponents to score (69.5).
  • New Orleans has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison

  • New Orleans is putting up more points at home (94 per game) than on the road (67.3).
  • In 2023-24 the Privateers are conceding 20.5 fewer points per game at home (63.8) than on the road (84.3).
  • Beyond the arc, New Orleans knocks down fewer treys away (5.3 per game) than at home (6.5), but makes a higher percentage away (31.6%) than at home (31%).

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 @ San Francisco L 85-72 War Memorial Gymnasium
12/14/2023 Birmingham-Southern W 91-51 Lakefront Arena
12/21/2023 @ Ohio State L 78-36 Value City Arena
12/29/2023 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum
1/6/2024 SE Louisiana - Lakefront Arena
1/8/2024 Texas A&M-Commerce - Lakefront Arena

