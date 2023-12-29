How to Watch the NBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA lineup has lots in store. Among those 10 contests is the Oklahoma City Thunder playing the Denver Nuggets.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!
Today's NBA Games
The Orlando Magic play the New York Knicks
The Knicks travel to face the Magic on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL and MSG
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ORL Record: 18-12
- NY Record: 17-13
- ORL Stats: 112.9 PPG (22nd in NBA), 110.7 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- NY Stats: 115.2 PPG (15th in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (21.2 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (22.9 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 4.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ORL -1.5
- ORL Odds to Win: -120
- NY Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 226.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Washington Wizards take on the Brooklyn Nets
The Nets hope to pick up a road win at the Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MNMT and YES
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 5-25
- BKN Record: 15-16
- WAS Stats: 116.6 PPG (ninth in NBA), 126.8 Opp. PPG (30th)
- BKN Stats: 116.2 PPG (12th in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (20th)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.5 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.4 APG)
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BKN -6.5
- BKN Odds to Win: -250
- WAS Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 241.5 points
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
The Atlanta Hawks host the Sacramento Kings
The Kings hope to pick up a road win at the Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-CA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 12-18
- SAC Record: 17-12
- ATL Stats: 122.3 PPG (third in NBA), 122.8 Opp. PPG (28th)
- SAC Stats: 117.4 PPG (eighth in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (22nd)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (28.1 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 11.3 APG)
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.4 PPG, 12.1 RPG, 7.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -0.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -110
- ATL Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 251.5 points
The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks hope to pick up a road win at the Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 18-13
- MIL Record: 23-8
- CLE Stats: 112.1 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- MIL Stats: 125.2 PPG (second in NBA), 119.2 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.5 APG)
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.6 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -5.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -210
- CLE Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 239.5 points
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Boston Celtics play the Toronto Raptors
The Raptors hit the road the Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and TSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BOS Record: 24-6
- TOR Record: 12-18
- BOS Stats: 120.3 PPG (sixth in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- TOR Stats: 113.1 PPG (21st in NBA), 114.4 Opp. PPG (15th)
Players to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 4.4 APG)
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (20.7 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 5.9 APG)
The Houston Rockets face the Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers go on the road to face the Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- HOU Record: 15-14
- PHI Record: 21-9
- HOU Stats: 111.8 PPG (24th in NBA), 109.0 Opp. PPG (second)
- PHI Stats: 121.6 PPG (fourth in NBA), 110.6 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (20.9 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 5.0 APG)
- PHI Key Player: Tyrese Maxey (25.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 6.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -1.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -120
- HOU Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 218.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Phoenix Suns host the Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets hope to pick up a road win at the Suns on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 15-15
- CHA Record: 7-22
- PHO Stats: 115.0 PPG (16th in NBA), 114.5 Opp. PPG (16th)
- CHA Stats: 110.3 PPG (26th in NBA), 121.0 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (30.2 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 5.9 APG)
- CHA Key Player: Terry Rozier (22.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 7.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -14.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -1200
- CHA Odds to Win: +750
- Total: 233.5 points
The Denver Nuggets play the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder hope to pick up a road win at the Nuggets on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ALT and BSOK
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 23-10
- OKC Record: 20-9
- DEN Stats: 115.9 PPG (13th in NBA), 110.0 Opp. PPG (third)
- OKC Stats: 121.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (14th)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 9.2 APG)
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.1 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -3.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -160
- OKC Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 229.5 points
The Portland Trail Blazers take on the San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs go on the road to face the Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- POR Record: 8-22
- SA Record: 5-25
- POR Stats: 108.6 PPG (29th in NBA), 114.8 Opp. PPG (18th)
- SA Stats: 111.1 PPG (25th in NBA), 122.6 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (22.2 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.6 APG)
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (18.8 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- POR Odds to Win: -
- SA Odds to Win: -
The Los Angeles Clippers play the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies go on the road to face the Clippers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAC Record: 18-12
- MEM Record: 10-20
- LAC Stats: 116.6 PPG (ninth in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- MEM Stats: 107.3 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (13th)
Players to Watch
- LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.5 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (25.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.2 APG)
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.