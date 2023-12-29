Who Filled Up the Box Score? NBA Daily Stat Leaders for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Which players filled up the box score yesterday in the NBA? Keep scrolling for a list of the top performers, including leaders in multiple stat categories.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
December 29 Points Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Points
|Kyle Kuzma
|Wizards
|Nets
|26
|Deni Avdija
|Wizards
|Nets
|21
|Mikal Bridges
|Nets
|Wizards
|19
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Nets
|Wizards
|17
|Cameron Johnson
|Nets
|Wizards
|16
|Cameron Thomas
|Nets
|Wizards
|15
|Corey Kispert
|Wizards
|Nets
|15
|Tyus Jones
|Wizards
|Nets
|12
|Nicolas Claxton
|Nets
|Wizards
|11
|Mike Muscala
|Wizards
|Nets
|11
December 29 Rebounds Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Rebounds
|Deni Avdija
|Wizards
|Nets
|13
|Nicolas Claxton
|Nets
|Wizards
|12
|Day'Ron Sharpe
|Nets
|Wizards
|9
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Nets
|Wizards
|8
|Kyle Kuzma
|Wizards
|Nets
|8
|Cameron Johnson
|Nets
|Wizards
|7
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|Nets
|Wizards
|7
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Wizards
|Nets
|6
|Daniel Gafford
|Wizards
|Nets
|5
|Mikal Bridges
|Nets
|Wizards
|5
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
December 29 Assists Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Assists
|Tyus Jones
|Wizards
|Nets
|6
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Nets
|Wizards
|6
|Deni Avdija
|Wizards
|Nets
|6
|Jordan Poole
|Wizards
|Nets
|5
|Mike Muscala
|Wizards
|Nets
|3
|Cameron Johnson
|Nets
|Wizards
|3
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|Nets
|Wizards
|3
|Cameron Thomas
|Nets
|Wizards
|3
|Day'Ron Sharpe
|Nets
|Wizards
|3
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Wizards
|Nets
|2
December 29 Blocks Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Blocks
|Nicolas Claxton
|Nets
|Wizards
|3
|Mike Muscala
|Wizards
|Nets
|2
|Delon Wright
|Wizards
|Nets
|1
|Kyle Kuzma
|Wizards
|Nets
|1
|Deni Avdija
|Wizards
|Nets
|1
|Mikal Bridges
|Nets
|Wizards
|1
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|Nets
|Wizards
|0
|Cameron Johnson
|Nets
|Wizards
|0
|Royce O'Neale
|Nets
|Wizards
|0
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|Nets
|Wizards
|0
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
December 29 Steals Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Steals
|Delon Wright
|Wizards
|Nets
|2
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|Nets
|Wizards
|2
|Daniel Gafford
|Wizards
|Nets
|1
|Landry Shamet
|Wizards
|Nets
|1
|Deni Avdija
|Wizards
|Nets
|1
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|Nets
|Wizards
|1
|Mikal Bridges
|Nets
|Wizards
|1
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Nets
|Wizards
|1
|Nicolas Claxton
|Nets
|Wizards
|0
|Cameron Johnson
|Nets
|Wizards
|0
December 29 3-Point Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|3PM
|Kyle Kuzma
|Wizards
|Nets
|4
|Corey Kispert
|Wizards
|Nets
|3
|Deni Avdija
|Wizards
|Nets
|3
|Cameron Johnson
|Nets
|Wizards
|3
|Mike Muscala
|Wizards
|Nets
|3
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Nets
|Wizards
|3
|Mikal Bridges
|Nets
|Wizards
|2
|Landry Shamet
|Wizards
|Nets
|1
|Jordan Poole
|Wizards
|Nets
|1
|Royce O'Neale
|Nets
|Wizards
|1
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.