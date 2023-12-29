The Michigan Wolverines (5-5) meet the McNeese Cowboys (9-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This clash is available on B1G+.

McNeese vs. Michigan Game Information

McNeese Players to Watch

  • Shahada Wells: 18.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Christian Shumate: 12.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Antavion Collum: 9.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Omar Cooper: 5.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Damian Richards Jr.: 11.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Dug McDaniel: 18.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Olivier Nkamhoua: 16.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Terrance Williams II: 11.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nimari Burnett: 9.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tarris Reed, Jr.: 7.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

McNeese vs. Michigan Stat Comparison

Michigan Rank Michigan AVG McNeese AVG McNeese Rank
52nd 82.1 Points Scored 80.8 64th
301st 76.9 Points Allowed 56.5 3rd
145th 37.6 Rebounds 39.6 67th
176th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.4 87th
70th 8.9 3pt Made 7.6 171st
155th 14.0 Assists 14.5 121st
241st 12.6 Turnovers 8.2 6th

