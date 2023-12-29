McNeese vs. Michigan December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Michigan Wolverines (5-5) meet the McNeese Cowboys (9-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This clash is available on B1G+.
McNeese vs. Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
McNeese Players to Watch
- Shahada Wells: 18.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Christian Shumate: 12.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Antavion Collum: 9.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Omar Cooper: 5.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damian Richards Jr.: 11.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Michigan Players to Watch
- Dug McDaniel: 18.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Olivier Nkamhoua: 16.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Terrance Williams II: 11.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nimari Burnett: 9.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tarris Reed, Jr.: 7.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
McNeese vs. Michigan Stat Comparison
|Michigan Rank
|Michigan AVG
|McNeese AVG
|McNeese Rank
|52nd
|82.1
|Points Scored
|80.8
|64th
|301st
|76.9
|Points Allowed
|56.5
|3rd
|145th
|37.6
|Rebounds
|39.6
|67th
|176th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|87th
|70th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|7.6
|171st
|155th
|14.0
|Assists
|14.5
|121st
|241st
|12.6
|Turnovers
|8.2
|6th
