The McNeese Cowboys (10-2) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Crisler Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. McNeese matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

McNeese vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan How to Watch on TV: B1G+

McNeese vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline McNeese Moneyline FanDuel Michigan (-9.5) 145.5 -530 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

McNeese vs. Michigan Betting Trends

McNeese has covered six times in eight games with a spread this season.

The Cowboys have been an underdog by 10 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Michigan has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of 10 out of the Wolverines' 12 games this season have hit the over.

