How to Watch McNeese vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The McNeese Cowboys (10-2) hope to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (6-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Crisler Center. The game airs on B1G+.
McNeese vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: B1G+
McNeese Stats Insights
- The Cowboys are shooting 50.5% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 44.7% the Wolverines' opponents have shot this season.
- McNeese is 9-1 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Cowboys are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines sit at 175th.
- The Cowboys' 80.3 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 78.4 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
- McNeese has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 78.4 points.
McNeese Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 McNeese is scoring 14 more points per game at home (87.3) than away (73.3).
- At home the Cowboys are allowing 53.3 points per game, 14.7 fewer points than they are on the road (68).
- McNeese makes more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (7.8). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (42.5%).
McNeese Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Mississippi University for Women
|W 92-23
|The Legacy Center
|12/13/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 67-48
|The Legacy Center
|12/17/2023
|Louisiana
|W 74-72
|The Legacy Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|1/8/2024
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
