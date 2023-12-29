LSU vs. Northwestern State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 29
The Northwestern State Demons (2-10) visit the LSU Tigers (7-5) after losing seven straight road games. The Tigers are double-digit favorites by 25.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The over/under is 146.5 for the matchup.
LSU vs. Northwestern State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|LSU
|-25.5
|146.5
LSU Betting Records & Stats
- LSU and its opponents have gone over 146.5 combined points in four of 12 games this season.
- LSU has had an average of 145.3 points in its games this season, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Tigers have a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- Northwestern State has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-8-0 mark from LSU.
LSU vs. Northwestern State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 146.5
|% of Games Over 146.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|LSU
|4
|33.3%
|75.2
|145.5
|70.2
|150.9
|143.3
|Northwestern State
|6
|60%
|70.3
|145.5
|80.7
|150.9
|148.6
Additional LSU Insights & Trends
- The Tigers put up 75.2 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 80.7 the Demons allow.
- When LSU puts up more than 80.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
LSU vs. Northwestern State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|LSU
|4-8-0
|1-0
|5-7-0
|Northwestern State
|5-5-0
|0-1
|7-3-0
LSU vs. Northwestern State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|LSU
|Northwestern State
|10-8
|Home Record
|10-3
|0-9
|Away Record
|10-7
|4-11-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|2-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-5-0
|69.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.8
|62.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.6
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-7-0
