The LSU Tigers (6-4) face the Northwestern State Demons (1-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network+.

LSU vs. Northwestern State Game Information

LSU Players to Watch

  • Jordan Wright: 13.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Will Baker: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jalen Reed: 10.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Mike Williams III: 7.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyrell Ward: 8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Northwestern State Players to Watch

  • Cliff Davis: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Chase Forte: 7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Braelon Bush: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Ryan Forrest: 12.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jamison Epps: 6.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

LSU vs. Northwestern State Stat Comparison

LSU Rank LSU AVG Northwestern State AVG Northwestern State Rank
232nd 73 Points Scored 69.4 290th
115th 68 Points Allowed 81.7 348th
248th 35 Rebounds 32 332nd
193rd 9 Off. Rebounds 9.9 118th
279th 6.4 3pt Made 7.2 209th
338th 10.4 Assists 10.8 327th
329th 14.2 Turnovers 11.9 188th

