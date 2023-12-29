LSU vs. Northwestern State December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The LSU Tigers (6-4) face the Northwestern State Demons (1-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network+.
LSU vs. Northwestern State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
LSU Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright: 13.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Baker: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jalen Reed: 10.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Mike Williams III: 7.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyrell Ward: 8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Northwestern State Players to Watch
- Cliff Davis: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Chase Forte: 7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Braelon Bush: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Ryan Forrest: 12.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jamison Epps: 6.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
LSU vs. Northwestern State Stat Comparison
|LSU Rank
|LSU AVG
|Northwestern State AVG
|Northwestern State Rank
|232nd
|73
|Points Scored
|69.4
|290th
|115th
|68
|Points Allowed
|81.7
|348th
|248th
|35
|Rebounds
|32
|332nd
|193rd
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|118th
|279th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|7.2
|209th
|338th
|10.4
|Assists
|10.8
|327th
|329th
|14.2
|Turnovers
|11.9
|188th
